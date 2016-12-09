Previous issue - 09/12/2016
The October issue of Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is published. The list of published papers is available below.
EMERGING MARKET FINANCE AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
Michael FRÖMMEL: Editorial
Ali SHEHADEH, Péter ERDŐS, Youwei LI, Michael MOORE:
US Dollar Carry Trades in the Era of “Cheap Money”
Henryk GURGUL, Łukasz LACH, Tomasz WÓJTOWICZ:
Impact of US Macroeconomic News Announcements
on Intraday Causalities on Selected European Stock Markets
Michael FRÖMMEL, Murat MIDILIÇ:
The Role of the Real Exchange Rate in Credit Growth
in Central and Eastern European Countries: A Bank-Level Analysis
Štefan LYÓCSA, Peter MOLNÁR, Igor FEDORKO:
Forecasting Exchange Rate Volatility:
The Case of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland