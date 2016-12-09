Previous issue - 09/12/2016

The October issue of Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is published. The list of published papers is available below.

EMERGING MARKET FINANCE AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS



Michael FRÖMMEL: Editorial



Ali SHEHADEH, Péter ERDŐS, Youwei LI, Michael MOORE:

US Dollar Carry Trades in the Era of “Cheap Money”



Henryk GURGUL, Łukasz LACH, Tomasz WÓJTOWICZ:

Impact of US Macroeconomic News Announcements

on Intraday Causalities on Selected European Stock Markets



Michael FRÖMMEL, Murat MIDILIÇ:

The Role of the Real Exchange Rate in Credit Growth

in Central and Eastern European Countries: A Bank-Level Analysis



Štefan LYÓCSA, Peter MOLNÁR, Igor FEDORKO:

Forecasting Exchange Rate Volatility:

The Case of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland