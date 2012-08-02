Forthcoming articles

17/12/2016

Piotr DYBKA, Michal RUBASZEK:

What Determines the Current Account: Intratermporal versus Intertermporal Factors

Jiří NOVÁK, Jan KURZEJA:

Corporate Governance Quality and a Firm’s Adaptation to Competitive Threats

Barbara BEDOWSKA-SOJKA:

How Jumps Affect Liquidity? The Evidence from Poland

Tomáš CIPRA, Radek HENDRYCH:

Systemic Risk in Financial Risk Regulation

Miguel Á. ACEDO-RAMÍREZ, Juan Carlos AYALA-CALVO, Ernesto NAVARRETE-MARTINEZ:

Determinants of Capital Structure: Family Business versus Non-Family Firms

Peter HUBER, Ulugbek RAHIMOV:

The Self-Selection of Workers to the Formal and Informal in Transition Economies: Evidence from Tajikistan

Petr KORÁB, Jitka POMĚNKOVÁ:

Credit Rationing in Greece during and after the Financial Crisis

Eda ORHUN:

Liquidity Networks in Banking

Current issue

11/12/2016

The December issue of Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is published. The list of published papers is available below.



Harald SCHMIDBAUER, Angi RÖSCH, Erhan ULUCEVIZ,

Narod ERKOL:

The Russian Stock Market during the Ukrainian Crisis:

A Network Perspective



Petra BUZKOVÁ, Miloš KOPA:

On the Reliability of a Credit Default Swap Contract during the EMU Debt Crisis



Pablo M. PINCHEIRA, Carlos A. MEDEL:

Forecasting with a Random Walk



Petr GAPKO, Martin ŠMÍD:

Multi-Period Structural Model of a Mortgage Portfolio

with Cointegrated Factors



In the middle of this issue:

Journal Year Index



Previous issue

09/12/2016

The October issue of Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is published. The list of published papers is available below.

EMERGING MARKET FINANCE AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS



Michael FRÖMMEL: Editorial



Ali SHEHADEH, Péter ERDŐS, Youwei LI, Michael MOORE:

US Dollar Carry Trades in the Era of “Cheap Money”



Henryk GURGUL, Łukasz LACH, Tomasz WÓJTOWICZ:

Impact of US Macroeconomic News Announcements

on Intraday Causalities on Selected European Stock Markets



Michael FRÖMMEL, Murat MIDILIÇ:

The Role of the Real Exchange Rate in Credit Growth

in Central and Eastern European Countries: A Bank-Level Analysis



Štefan LYÓCSA, Peter MOLNÁR, Igor FEDORKO:

Forecasting Exchange Rate Volatility:

The Case of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland

New Web of Science Impact Factor = 0.449

17/06/2016

The new impact factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is 0.449. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years.

Source: Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports 2016. 49 articles published in 2013 and 2014 in our journal were cited 22 times in 2015 in the journals included in the Web of Science.

This ranks our journal to be 78th out of 94 journals included in this prestigious list of journals (Business, Finance category). The corresponding rank for our journal when we look at the Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 81st. If we consider the Economics category in the Web of Science, our journal would score 301th out of 344 journals included.

Our journal was cited in 2015 by some well-established journals such as Open Economies Review, Computational Economics, Economic Systems, Economic Modelling, Physica A, Omega, Applied Geography or Ecological Economics.

Editorial information for the prospective authors - 2015

03/05/2016

In the year 2015, the basic data about the flow of articles is as follows:

10 accepted articles

13 papers without decision (decision to be taken in 2016)

271 desk-rejections

24 papers rejected based on referee reports

0 withdrawals

0 rejection because of plagiarism

318 articles in total

The desk rejection rate is 85%. We suggest the prospective authors to consult the aims and scope of our journal as well as to browse trough the previous issues of our journal to see what type of articles we are typically interested in. The rejection rate is 93%. The rejection rate is 51% once the desk rejections are not considered and the papers without decision are considered as not rejected.

The average time to make a first decision, excluding desk-rejections, is 3 months.

Web of Science IF = 0.420

14/07/2015

Czech Journal of Economics and Finance - Impact Factor = 0.420. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years.

Source: Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports 2015. 50 articles published in 2012 and 2013 in our journal were cited 21 times in 2014 in the journals included in the Web of Science.

This ranks our journal to be 72th out of 88 journals included in this prestigious list of journals (Business, Finance category). The corresponding rank for our journal when we look at the Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 75th.

Our journal was cited in 2014 by some highly selective journals such as International Journal of Central Banking, North American Journal of Economics and Finance, Economic Systems, Applied Economics, Economic Modelling or Annals of Regional Science.

Editorial information for the prospective authors - 2014

10/04/2014

In the year 2013, the basic data about the flow of articles is as follows:

24 published articles

20 papers without decision (decision to be taken in 2014)

256 desk-rejections

23 papers rejected based on referee reports

2 withdrawls

2 rejection because of plagiarism

327 articles in total

2 observations stand out

The desk rejection rate is 78%. We suggest the prospective authors to consult the aims and scope of our journal as well as to browse trough the previous issues of our journal to see what type of articles we are typically interested in. The rejection rate is 92%. The rejection rate is 51% once the desk rejections are not considered.

The average time to make a first decision, excluding desk-rejections, is 3 months.

Call for papers

02/08/2012

The Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is a peer-reviewed journal published by Charles University in Prague. It has been published since 1951 (ISSN: 0015-1920) and for a long time has been given an impact factor in Web of Science (see JCR Report of Social Science Citation Index).

We encourage submission of original unpublished papers written in good English. We focus on monetary economics, public finance, financial economics, and international economics, but are open to high-quality papers from all fields of modern economics. We prefer empirically oriented papers, but do not exclude review articles or theoretical contributions provided that they are of high quality and relevant to the journal’s aims. Among empirical papers, we prefer those relevant to a broad international audience, i.e., covering a range of countries or analyzing topics clearly relevant outside a single country.

For instructions for authors, see journal.fsv.cuni.cz/static/page/instruction.

The Editors

