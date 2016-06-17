New Web of Science Impact Factor = 0.449 - 17/06/2016

The new impact factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is 0.449. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years.

Source: Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports 2016. 49 articles published in 2013 and 2014 in our journal were cited 22 times in 2015 in the journals included in the Web of Science.

This ranks our journal to be 78th out of 94 journals included in this prestigious list of journals (Business, Finance category). The corresponding rank for our journal when we look at the Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 81st. If we consider the Economics category in the Web of Science, our journal would score 301th out of 344 journals included.

Our journal was cited in 2015 by some well-established journals such as Open Economies Review, Computational Economics, Economic Systems, Economic Modelling, Physica A, Omega, Applied Geography or Ecological Economics.