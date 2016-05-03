Editorial information for the prospective authors - 2015 - 03/05/2016

In the year 2015, the basic data about the flow of articles is as follows:

10 accepted articles

13 papers without decision (decision to be taken in 2016)

271 desk-rejections

24 papers rejected based on referee reports

0 withdrawals

0 rejection because of plagiarism

318 articles in total

The desk rejection rate is 85%. We suggest the prospective authors to consult the aims and scope of our journal as well as to browse trough the previous issues of our journal to see what type of articles we are typically interested in. The rejection rate is 93%. The rejection rate is 51% once the desk rejections are not considered and the papers without decision are considered as not rejected.

The average time to make a first decision, excluding desk-rejections, is 3 months.