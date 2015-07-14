Web of Science IF = 0.420 - 14/07/2015

Czech Journal of Economics and Finance - Impact Factor = 0.420. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years.

Source: Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports 2015. 50 articles published in 2012 and 2013 in our journal were cited 21 times in 2014 in the journals included in the Web of Science.

This ranks our journal to be 72th out of 88 journals included in this prestigious list of journals (Business, Finance category). The corresponding rank for our journal when we look at the Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 75th.

Our journal was cited in 2014 by some highly selective journals such as International Journal of Central Banking, North American Journal of Economics and Finance, Economic Systems, Applied Economics, Economic Modelling or Annals of Regional Science.