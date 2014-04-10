Editorial information for the prospective authors - 2014 - 10/04/2014

In the year 2013, the basic data about the flow of articles is as follows:

24 published articles

20 papers without decision (decision to be taken in 2014)

256 desk-rejections

23 papers rejected based on referee reports

2 withdrawls

2 rejection because of plagiarism

327 articles in total

2 observations stand out

The desk rejection rate is 78%. We suggest the prospective authors to consult the aims and scope of our journal as well as to browse trough the previous issues of our journal to see what type of articles we are typically interested in. The rejection rate is 92%. The rejection rate is 51% once the desk rejections are not considered.

The average time to make a first decision, excluding desk-rejections, is 3 months.