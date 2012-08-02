Call for papers - 02/08/2012

The Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is a peer-reviewed journal published by Charles University in Prague. It has been published since 1951 (ISSN: 0015-1920) and for a long time has been given an impact factor in Web of Science (see JCR Report of Social Science Citation Index).

We encourage submission of original unpublished papers written in good English. We focus on monetary economics, public finance, financial economics, and international economics, but are open to high-quality papers from all fields of modern economics. We prefer empirically oriented papers, but do not exclude review articles or theoretical contributions provided that they are of high quality and relevant to the journal’s aims. Among empirical papers, we prefer those relevant to a broad international audience, i.e., covering a range of countries or analyzing topics clearly relevant outside a single country.

For instructions for authors, see journal.fsv.cuni.cz/static/page/instruction.

The Editors