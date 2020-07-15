2019 Impact Factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance - 15/07/2020

The new impact factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is 0.625. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years. The Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 0.099. During the last year, the articles from our journal have been cited by journals such as International Journal of Forecasting, Empirical Economics, Economic Systems, or Small Business Economics.

Source: © 2020 Clarivate