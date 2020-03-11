Editorial information for the prospective authors - 2019 - 11/03/2020

In the year 2019, the basic data about the flow of articles is as follows:



Published articles: 24



Papers without decision (decision to be taken in 2020): 25



Desk-rejections: 250

Rejected based on referee reports: 11

Withdrawals: 2

Rejected because of plagiarism: 0

Total number of articles: 287



The desk-rejection rate is 87%. We suggest the prospective authors to consult the aims and scope of our journal as well as to browse trough the previous issues of our journal to see what type of articles we are typically interested in. The rejection rate is 91%. The rejection rate is 46% once the desk-rejections are not considered.

The average time to make a first decision, excluding desk-rejections, is 3 months.