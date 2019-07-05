2018 Impact Factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance - 05/07/2019

The new impact factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is 0.604. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years. This ranks our journal to be 88th out of 103 journals included in this prestigious list of journals (Business, Finance category). The Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 0.084. The articles from our journal have been cited by journals such as Journal of International Money and Finance, Journal of Financial Stability, Emerging Markets Review or Energy.



Source: Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports 2019.