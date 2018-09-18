2018 Impact Factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance - 18/09/2018

Our the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance also maintains the so-called Web of Science impact factor for nearly two decades. The new impact factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is 0.563. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years. This ranks our journal to be 86th out of 98 journals included in this prestigious list of journals (Business, Finance category). The Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 0.123.



Source: Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports 2018.