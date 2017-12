Where Is Czech Journal of Economics and Finance Cited? - 16/12/2017

The articles published in the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance from 2013 ownards have been cited in 2016 and 2017 in journals such as Journal of Banking and Finance, International Finance, Journal of Agricultural Economics, Journal of Population Economics, Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions and Money, Emerging Markets Review, Finance Research Letters, North American Journal of Economics and Finance, European Planning Studies, Expert Systems with Applications, Economic Modelling, Economic Systems, Omega, Journal of Cleaner Production and Applied Economics.