New Impact Factors for Czech Journal of Economics and Finance Released - 16/06/2017

The new impact factor for the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is 0.604. The Impact Factor measures the average number of citations received in a particular year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years. The Article Influence Score (this metric gives more weight to citations in more prestigious journals) is 0.133.

Source: Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports 2017.

This ranks our journal to be 74th out of 96 journals included in this prestigious list of journals (Business, Finance category). The corresponding rank for our journal when we look at the Article Influence Score is 81st.