Where is the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance cited? - 26/03/2017

A short analysis based on Scopus records in 2012-2016 (i.e. the last five years) shows that the Czech Journal of Economics and Finance has been cited by journals such as International Finance, Journal of Macroeconomics, European Journal of Political Economy, Applied Energy, Journal of Forecasting, Economic Modelling, Applied Economics, Energy Economics, Economic Systems, Open Economies Review, Journal of Agricultural Economics, Comparative Economic Studies, Pacific-Basin Finance Journal, Omega, Expert Systems with Applications, Physica A or European Journal of Finance.