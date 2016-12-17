Forthcoming articles - 17/12/2016

Jiří NOVÁK, Jan KURZEJA:

Corporate Governance Quality and a Firm’s Adaptation to Competitive Threats

Barbara BEDOWSKA-SOJKA:

How Jumps Affect Liquidity? The Evidence from Poland

Tomáš CIPRA, Radek HENDRYCH:

Systemic Risk in Financial Risk Regulation

Miguel Á. ACEDO-RAMÍREZ, Juan Carlos AYALA-CALVO, Ernesto NAVARRETE-MARTINEZ:

Determinants of Capital Structure: Family Business versus Non-Family Firms

Peter HUBER, Ulugbek RAHIMOV:

The Self-Selection of Workers to the Formal and Informal in Transition Economies: Evidence from Tajikistan

Petr KORÁB, Jitka POMĚNKOVÁ:

Credit Rationing in Greece during and after the Financial Crisis

Eda ORHUN:

Liquidity Networks in Banking