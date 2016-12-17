Forthcoming articles - 17/12/2016
Jiří NOVÁK, Jan KURZEJA:
Corporate Governance Quality and a Firm’s Adaptation to Competitive Threats
Barbara BEDOWSKA-SOJKA:
How Jumps Affect Liquidity? The Evidence from Poland
Tomáš CIPRA, Radek HENDRYCH:
Systemic Risk in Financial Risk Regulation
Miguel Á. ACEDO-RAMÍREZ, Juan Carlos AYALA-CALVO, Ernesto NAVARRETE-MARTINEZ:
Determinants of Capital Structure: Family Business versus Non-Family Firms
Peter HUBER, Ulugbek RAHIMOV:
The Self-Selection of Workers to the Formal and Informal in Transition Economies: Evidence from Tajikistan
Petr KORÁB, Jitka POMĚNKOVÁ:
Credit Rationing in Greece during and after the Financial Crisis
Eda ORHUN:
Liquidity Networks in Banking