Call for papers - 17/10/2017

Special Issue of Czech Journal of Economics and Finance

on 20 Years of Czech Inflation Targeting



Czech Journal of Economics and Finance will publish a special issue focusing on 20 Years of Czech inflation targeting. The special issue will be introduced by Jiri Rusnok, governor of the Czech National Bank and edited by Jan Brůha (Czech National Bank) and Luboš Komárek (Czech National Bank and Charles University).

We are particularly interested in papers related to evaluation of inflation targeting in the Czech Republic during the last 20 years, including international dimensions of this evaluation. The relevant topics include, but are not limited to:

• Effectiveness of unconventional monetary policy during the recent crisis

• The challenges of (ultra)low interest rate environment

• International spillovers of monetary policy

• Transparency, communication, credibility, and the governance of central banking

• Comparison of inflation targeting and other monetary policy regimes

• The interaction of monetary and macroprudential policies

• Central banks and inequality

• Potential modifications in inflation targeting

• New models / approaches to monetary policy



The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2018.



Only completed papers will be considered. The papers should be submitted to jan.bruha@cnb.cz and lubos.komarek@cnb.cz.