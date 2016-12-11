Quicksearch
Table of contents alert
Do you want to receive an email alert about new issue?



   

Current issue

top

Current issue - 11/12/2016

The December issue of Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is published. The list of published papers is available below.

Harald SCHMIDBAUER, Angi RÖSCH, Erhan ULUCEVIZ,
Narod ERKOL:
The Russian Stock Market during the Ukrainian Crisis:
A Network Perspective

Petra BUZKOVÁ, Miloš KOPA:
On the Reliability of a Credit Default Swap Contract during the EMU Debt Crisis

Pablo M. PINCHEIRA, Carlos A. MEDEL:
Forecasting with a Random Walk

Petr GAPKO, Martin ŠMÍD:
Multi-Period Structural Model of a Mortgage Portfolio
with Cointegrated Factors

In the middle of this issue:
Journal Year Index

bottom