Current issue - 11/12/2016
The December issue of Czech Journal of Economics and Finance is published. The list of published papers is available below.
Harald SCHMIDBAUER, Angi RÖSCH, Erhan ULUCEVIZ,
Narod ERKOL:
The Russian Stock Market during the Ukrainian Crisis:
A Network Perspective
Petra BUZKOVÁ, Miloš KOPA:
On the Reliability of a Credit Default Swap Contract during the EMU Debt Crisis
Pablo M. PINCHEIRA, Carlos A. MEDEL:
Forecasting with a Random Walk
Petr GAPKO, Martin ŠMÍD:
Multi-Period Structural Model of a Mortgage Portfolio
with Cointegrated Factors
In the middle of this issue:
Journal Year Index